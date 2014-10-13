Emirates head says authorities investigating Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance are hiding truth

The mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 back in March has undoubtedly been the focus of one of the biggest stories of the year, but the speed at which it has slipped out of the news has been frightening. The Boeing 777 in question, carrying 239 passengers, was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it apparently disappeared without a trace.

According to the official version of events, the plane was flying over the Indian Ocean on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed into the sea, killing everyone on board. The search operation has recently resumed, following significant delays, and is focused on a southern part of the Indian Ocean's sea bed.

The president and CEO of Emirates, Sir Tim Clark, has this week brought MH370 back into the public consciousness, voicing his concerns over the handling of the case, which remains unsolved.

"My own view is that probably control was taken of that airplane," said Clark in an interview with Der Spiegel. "It's anybody's guess who did what. We need to know who was on the plane in the detail that obviously some people do know.

"We need to know what was in the hold of the aircraft. And we need to continue to press all those who were involved in the analysis of what happened for more information."

Clark also isn't entirely sure why the search operation is limited to the southern area of the Indian Ocean, and ins intent on challenging the official theory of events.

"I am saying that all the 'facts' of this particular incident must be challenged and examined with full transparency. We are nowhere near that. There is plenty of information out there, which we need to be far more forthright, transparent and candid about.

"Every single second of that flight needs to be examined up until it, theoretically, ended up in the Indian Ocean — for which they still haven't found a trace, not even a seat cushion. Our experience tells us that in water incidents, where the aircraft has gone down, there is always something.

"We have not seen a single thing that suggests categorically that this aircraft is where they say it is."

