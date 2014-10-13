Google Nexus 9 launch imminent, with tablet priced at $399?

It seems that Google could be just about to launch its new 8.9in Nexus tablet, at least according to the latest from the rumour mill.

Bright Side of News (via C-Net) reckons that pre-orders for the device will kick off on Wednesday, so presumably coinciding with the launch event on that day. That ties in with the whispers we've heard of a Nexus 6 phone launch for 15 October, so we could see both devices unveiled come Wednesday – the day before Apple's big iPad event (it wouldn't be surprising to see Google trying some thunder stealing, after all).

The Nexus 9 tablet will apparently go on sale 3 November, retailing for $399 over in the US according to this piece of speculation. The Nexus 7 starts at $229, so that's a big jump in price of course – given the current base model of Google's 7in tablet is £199 in the UK, a $399 Nexus 9 price tag would equate to around £350.

The upcoming Nexus 6 phone is also expected to be considerably pricier, and indeed is rumoured to weigh in at around the £450 mark (compared to £299 for the base Nexus 5).

HTC is manufacturing the tablet (and Motorola the Nexus 6 phone), with the slate expected to have a Tegra K1 engine, an 8.9in display with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, and perhaps 4GB of RAM (though 3GB seems more likely to us).

A recent FCC filing also showed the device will have NFC and 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, although that hardly comes as a surprise.