This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Software-Defined Networking (SDN) presents a new approach to rapidly introducing network services with centralized management and control. The Brocade software-based networking and security solution provides unique functionality and networking services focused on programmability and flexibility to enhance and facilitate the move to SDN

[pdfjs-viewer url=/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/The-Road-to-SDN-Software-based-Networking-and-Security-from-Brocade.pdf viewer_height=885px fullscreen=false download=true print=true openfile=false]