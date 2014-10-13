Samsung’s budget Galaxy Ace 4 hits UK shops this Friday

Samsung has announced that the next instalment of its Ace range of budget smartphones will be available in the UK from Friday 17 October.

The Galaxy Ace 4 will be sold in selected high street stores and will also be available direct from Samsung and EE, with O2 following shortly after.

Users with previous experience of the Ace range will know what to expect here, particularly in terms of price. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but estimates suggest the handset will be available for around £175 SIM-free and boast some decent specs.

The phone will be 4G-ready, and boast a quad-core 1.2GHz CPU, a 4.3in AMOLED screen and a 5-megapixel rear camera. In terms of storage the Ace 4 will feature 8GB of internal memory plus a microSD slot for the option of an additional 64GB. It also comes with 1GB RAM and runs the latest Android 4.4 (KitKat) operating system including new features such as wireless printing and smart storage access.

Ines van Gennip, marketing director of the IT and Mobile Division of Samsung UK, believes that, despite the low price, the new release provides an exceptional smartphone experience.

"Combining world-class viewing technology with super-fast 4G speeds, the Galaxy Ace 4 provides the ultimate entertainment experience whether you're browsing the web or watching an HD movie," he said.

Anyone looking for more information can find it here, or wait until Friday to try the Ace 4 out for themselves, available from Samsung and EE.