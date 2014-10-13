Vast majority of UK mobile owners admit it’s no longer good to talk

Millions of UK phone owners and businesses are using the wrong mobile phone tariffs after new research showed that most users don’t rely on a smartphone to make phone calls.

Read more: Do your kids ignore your phone calls? Ignore No More is an app with the answer

Research commissioned by DuoCall showed that just 21 per cent of mobile users identify phone calls as the primary use of their mobile phone with a whopping 64 per cent stating that texting, social media and emailing are more of a priority.

The number is even lower for 18-24 year olds with 7.8 per cent stating that the main reason to use a smartphone is to phone a friend and this has led DuoCall to express worries over exorbitant costs connected to data used outside tariff allowances.

“With the vast array of business apps, social media and email usage it’s so important to choose your tariff wisely. If you exceed you data allowance the costs can soon add up. It has been estimated that eight out 10 people are on wrong tariff and for a business that can add up to thousands of pounds over a year,” said DuoCall director Phil Coley. “Business owners and managers need to ensure their data / call profile is delivering exactly what they, and their employees, need.”

DuoCall’s survey also found that 17 per cent of women use their phone primarily for social media compared to just 7.8 per cent for men and women also text more than men with a ratio of 46 per cent to 35 per cent.

Read more: Texting surpasses phone & face-to-face conversations in UK

Unsurprisingly over 65s are most likely to use a mobile for phone calls with 42.6 per cent admitting their primary need for a mobile is to phone up friends and as the population gets older this number will shrink even further.

DuoCall's survey consisted of a sample of 2,722 people that were asked various questions earlier this month.

Image Credit: Flickr (Jim Pennucci)