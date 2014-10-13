Video: Addressing the Challenges of Rapid and Unpredictable Data Growth for Cloud Storage - Chip Brodhun, Sr. Director, Coraid

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



How clairvoyant are you? When you design your data center, most storage architectures depend on your ability to predict the future, answering questions like...

How will multiple and varying workloads impact my storage and performance?

How much storage will I need for business growth - and how rapidly will that happen?

If I guess wrong, how much extra budget am I able to overspend now as a buffer, or overspend later for a sudden forklift upgrade?

This presentation will discuss the different storage solutions available and how they respond when the unpredictable happens.

Chip Brodhun

Sr. Director of Cloud Services and Solutions

Coraid Inc.

Viewer Takeaways

Storage performance considerations

Storage capacity considerations

How to understand capacity vs. performance

Flexible cloud storage design











