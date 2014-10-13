Video: Data Centre Standards: What, when, why and how to be prepared - Ian Bitterlin, ‎CTO, Emerson Network Power

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Power has become an issue for data centres and regulators – both the cost and the carbon-footprint. The growth in power is driven by the demand for digital services, both social and business, and we review the history and future predictions. Regulation requires Standards and the roadmap for resource effectiveness is presented.

Ian Bitterlin

CTO

Emerson

Viewer Takeaways

Growth in data is driven by the users not by data centres

Data growth drives power consumption

The growth in data has always outstripped data centre capacity

Regulation is coming, lets be a part of the solution, not the problem