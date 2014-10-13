Video: Lets cut through the "hype" and show you the real benefits of moving to SDN - Jean Turgeon, VP, Avaya; Peter Ingram, CTO, Addison Lee

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Jean Turgeon, Avaya’s Chief Technologist will be joined by Addison Lee, CTO Peter Ingram to show you the real benefits that SDN can deliver to your environment. During this session, Jean will demonstrate how SDN technology delivers 5 core benefits. These real benefits will be illustrated by Addison Lee whose London based transportation services require a network that is dynamic, stable, and is able to adapt to the changingenvironment that is needed to support their customers.

Jean Turgeon, VP & Chief Technologist for Software Defined Architecture, Avaya

Peter Ingram ,CTO, Addison Lee

Viewer Takeaways

Tired of legacy protocols complexity? Is there a solution now?

Looking for cloud agility, but can't seem to be able to get there, will SDN get me there?

Data Center Virtualization and VM Mobility are key, but does it stop there?

Are you exposing your entire network to potential hacking? Is there a better way?

