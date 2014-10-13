Video: Pax Data - Doug Cutting, Chief Architect, Cloudera; Director, Apache Software Foundation

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



The past few decades have delivered us incredible technical capabilities. Today we can profit from the vast quantities of data that our businesses generate. Yet these new capabilities create risks. Data can be abused. As a society, we now begin the process of deciding how we control this new power. The policies we develop in the next few years will set the stage for the coming century. This presentation will discuss how we might both reap the benefits of data while avoiding its perils.

Doug Cutting

Chief Architect (Creator Hadoop)

Cloudera

Viewer Takeaways

How to control data privacy

How to reap benefits of data while avoiding its perils

















