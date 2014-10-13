Video: The Digital Business Pyramid: Creating a Digital Enterprise - Tim Hynes, Head of IT, Microsoft EMEA

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

IT leadership is critical to creating a digital enterprise. How can the CIO evolve their function to realize this potential for their company?

Tim Hynes

Head of IT – EMEA Microsoft IT

Microsoft

Viewer Takeaways

IT functions are struggling to be relevant in their enterprise

Focusing on traditional IT creates a growing gap between IT and enterprise leadership

The Digital Business Pyramid is a road-map to escaping the traditional and unlocking business value

The opportunity for CIOs to be strategically relevant is here – will you take it?