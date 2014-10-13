Video: The Impact of Agility on Culture - Mario Devargas, Consultant CIO, HP

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Business agility and agile working play a key part in ensuring the future effectiveness of Public Sector Services. The rate of organisational change required to remain effective has accelerated ahead of the rate of change in many Public Sector Organisations, consequently our ability to embrace agile working will be fundamental in our future – where agility include changing routines, ways of working, adopting new processes, technology etc.

Agility encompasses two entirely different concepts: - the physical concept (the workplace and its environment) and the business concept based on human and social need.

This presentation explores how requirements for “agility” may impact Public Sector Organisational culture, ways of working and future operating models which supports the prime objective defined as “Protecting Society and to help keep people safe”; our ethics, ethos and culture reflects this fundamental proposition. Agility will support this.

Mario Devargas

Solution Executive / Consultant CIO

HP

Viewer Takeaways

To survive within the context of meeting the Comprehensive Spending Review requirements we need to be agile

How to avoid the Data Protection brigade from stopping you from delivering an end-to-end service to citizens

Assist Public Services in identifying what priority areas will be enhanced via agile working

What to avoid? This session will discuss some of the typical pitfalls in delivering agile working in an organisation