Video: The Role of Agile in Digital Transformation - Dirk Lassig

With digital technology, organisations can reach out to users via new touch points on almost every location at any time. This creates a large variety of opportunities for new user journeys and disruptive business models. In such an environment of uncertainty, the approaches to setup organisations and develop new businesses is changing. The ability to activly validate assumptions and learn quickly is essential to be successful.

Agile is a body of knowledge that originates from software development. It can be combined with Design Thinking and Lean Startup to get an approach for business agility. Agile fosters collaborative environments, self-organisation, cross-functional team work and fast feedback cycles. This requires a different organisational setup and leadership style.

Agile organisations can quickly test new customer journeys, learn in uncertain markets and improve business models faster. Agile helps organisation to be fit for the digital age.

Dirk Lassig

Business Director - Agile Consulting

Valtech

Viewer Takeaways

Agile is an imperative for digital transformation

Agile is an organisational trait and not limited for software development

Combine Agile with Design Thinking and Lean Startup to develop new business models and innovative products

Becoming Agile requires an organisational transformation - a managed change program