Watch this red-tailed hawk show a Google employee's drone who's boss

Google employee Christopher Schmidt got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly flew his quadcopter drone into the territory of a juvenile red-tailed hawk last week.

"I was flying my quadcopter at Magazine Beach Park in Cambridge, when a hawk decided he wasn't too happy with my invasion of his airspace," the Illinois resident wrote.

"As far as I could tell, the juvenile red-tailed hawk came out unscathed, and having defeated his prey, was happy to retreat."

"As soon as he flew at me, I throttled down the props to try to minimize any harm to the bird."

The quadcopter, which was a Phantom FC40 quadcopter, costing around ‎£366, seems to have come out of the encounter relatively unscathed as well.

Schmidt has promised that funds generated through YouTube ads will be donated to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the largest wildlife conservation organisation in New England.

