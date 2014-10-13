The Forrester Wave: Private cloud solutions

Private cloud tools are rapidly evolving to meet a range of enterprise requirements

Enterprises look to private clouds for more than just virtual infrastructure provisioning. Private cloud vendors have started to bundle additional capabilities into their solutions, including pervasive VM management capabilities, design tools for complex application templates, and service catalogs.

Purchasing commercial software is the top approach to private cloud

Over the next 12 months, more than half of enterprises will prioritise building internal private clouds. Today, the most common approach is through the purchase of commercial software to layer atop existing infrastructure resources. Regardless of the approach you choose, there's no shortage of tools to support your efforts.

Ease of use, platform heterogeneity, and hybrid cloud enablers set leaders apart

Every private cloud vendor includes basic virtual infrastructure provisioning and management capabilities. Differentiation in this market lies in user experience (and ease of use), support for a range of underlying infrastructure and management tools, and its enablement of complex hybrid cloud scenarios.

