Whitepaper: Ovum decision matrix: Selecting a virtualisation and cloud management solution

The role and purpose of IT in an organisation is undergoing significant change, driven by the need for businesses to become more agile and have greater control over cost levers when using technology. This transformation of IT involves many different aspects, not all of which are technology-related, but the one thing they all share is that IT modernisation is about making changes to meet the current and future demands of business. This report provides a side-by-side comparison of leading virtualisation and cloud management solutions, looking at IT modernisation from a data centre infrastructure perspective, with the findings delivered as the Ovum Decision Matrix (ODM). It considers the significance of management in the virtualisation and cloud environments and how this influences the way in which technology is deployed, used, and controlled.

Ovum view

The current state of the virtualisation market is characterised by many proprietary technology stacks. This is partially due to a lack of open standards, and the cloud computing market is similarly fragmented with many different standards, platforms, and services. Ovum believes that the management layer is now assuming the responsibility for providing interoperability between technology solutions, while at the same time applying a business perspective. We also believe that as virtualisation and cloud computing expands its footprint, it will become increasingly vulnerable to fragmentation within the enterprise unless all the elements can be unified and managed from a single control point.

