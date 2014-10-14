Apple won’t reveal new MacBook Air with Retina Display this Thursday

Apple won't be unveiling a new MacBook Air with Retina Display at this week's big press event, according to the latest gossip from the tech world.

Tim Cook will take to the stage on Thursday, with the main revelation being new iPad models – an iPad Air 2, and a refreshed iPad mini are expected, complete with Touch ID fingerprint sensors and a gold colour option.

But while Apple may have a new MacBook Air with Retina Display in the works, the laptop won't be shown off this week, according to Recode's sources.

However, as well as Apple's new tablets, there will be something for fans of Retina-toting hardware to gawp at – namely a new iMac with a Retina resolution. Cupertino will also be showing off the latest version of OS X, called Yosemite.

You can watch live coverage of the laptop-less event by following our instructions here (let's hope Apple's live stream holds up this time), or simply kick back with our live blog, which will feature commentary on everything that's happening, blow-by-blow. Bring your own popcorn/biscuits/tea and so forth...