Argos hands out tablets to pensioners - the digital kind

We're increasingly becoming a digital society, yet almost one in five people in the UK lack digital skills and 52 per cent of those are aged over 65.

In an effort to provide practical skills and access to technology catalogue retailer Argos has partnered with digital skills charity Go ON UK to offer workshops to 10,000 adults.

The workshops will take place at 120 of the company's stores and will cost £20 per head. In return attendees will receive a Proscan 7-inch 8GB tablet and a voucher to get free TalkTalk broadband for a year. Specially-trained store staff will help participants learn the basics of how to use a tablet, connect to and surf the internet, use a search engine, set up email, stay safe online and more.

John Walden, Chief Executive of Home Retail Group, which owns Argos, says, "The digital revolution continues apace, however, millions remain on the side-lines. Argos Internet Workshops have been developed to help people overcome the barriers of access and affordability and improve their knowledge, understanding and confidence in digital technology. The internet is becoming increasingly essential in day-to-day life, and offers a world of new possibilities that we believe everyone should be able to access".

Research earlier this year from communications regulator OFCOM shows that there's a big increase in over 65s going online and more people are using tablets to do so. This is partly down to technologies like Skype that enable communication between generations.

"Access, affordability and skills have all been cited as key barriers to bringing people online and this fantastic initiative from Argos is exactly the type of program we need to help people become more confident with technology," says Baroness Lane-Fox, Chair of Go ON UK.

The workshops will run from 25 October through to January next year. People interested in participating can call 0345 600 4408 or visit their nearest Argos store for more information.

Image Credit: Home Retail Group