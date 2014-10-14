Daily tech deals: Save £250 on a LG 42in 3D TV

Currys has the LG 47LB730V 47in 3D LED LCD Smart HDTV for a low £749.00 plus free delivery thrown in on top.

If you're in the market for a new TV, this is a screen with cinematic experience as its focus.

The 800 Hz Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is an indicator which combines the processing engine, backlight scanning and panel technology. This high index means that the 47LB730-V provides clear and blur-free pictures, and the Full HD resolution means that images are packed with detail.

3D technology is divisive, but whether you're a fan or not this LG TV lets you enjoy the latest 3D home entertainment, and comes with two light and comfortable 3D glasses thrown in.

Get the deal on the Currys website here.

