euNetworks announces £8 million investment furthering London’s high bandwidth connectivity

An investment of £8 million in its dc connect service has been announced by euNetworks, making large bandwidth infrastructure available to businesses in London.

The fat pipes will allow for near-instant scalable bandwidth spanning 35 data centres in the capital, with onward connectivity to a further 250 data centres across Europe.

euNetworks notes that the cloud is increasingly being used by businesses, and that London must have the bandwidth to support this growing traffic which uses data centres for storage and processing – and the firm's additional new infrastructure will help in this cause.

Brady Rafuse, CEO of euNetworks, commented: "As a leading European bandwidth infrastructure provider, we invest in our network to provide high bandwidth scalable connections. Data centre connectivity infrastructure is critically important to business today as it enables the agility and flexibility customers seek in response to dynamic market conditions and cost efficiencies."

The company notes that it is one of the few providers in London which owns and runs its own fibre network, allowing for service-level performance, and "competitive rates".

James Cleverly from the Greater London Authority enthused: "High speed digital connectivity has moved from being a 'nice to have' to being a core part of London's competitive advantage. It not only facilitates business, but also supports decentralised working, a healthier work/life balance and the chance to reduce pressure on our transport infrastructure. I am pleased that London continues to attract high tech investment."