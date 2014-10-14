Get your own personalised news magazine with Flipboard

Flipboard has been around for a long time for iPhone and Android users, and it has just become available for Windows Phone too. If you have not come across it before, Flipboard is basically an app that collects news based on categories of information that you've specified you like.

You start by telling it some broad topics that interest you – news, travel, science, music and so on. It learns more detail about what you like and don't like as you use the app, and will deliver better tailored content over time.

You can do detailed searches for topics that you are particularly interested in, and save articles that you particularly like into magazines you can share with friends.

Flipboard also accommodates your social networks for reading and sharing – just about everything is included here, such as Twitter, Facebook, Flickr, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tumblr and more.

Click here to download Flipboard for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Flipboard

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free