Huawei Prime E5878 revealed, mobile Wi-Fi hotspot with LTE support

Huawei has unveiled its latest gadget, which isn't a phone, but rather a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot offering 4G LTE.

The company calls its Mobile Wi-Fi Prime E5878 device the "next fashion statement", which is pushing things a tad – it's not likely to draw many glances away from the iPhone 6 – but it is a neat design for a mobile hotspot, and very svelte at just 7.5mm thick. It's also fashioned from aluminium and polymer, with a moulded and seamless chassis produced using Nano Moulding Technology that apparently means it's a tough little gadget.

The hotspot can cope with up to 10 devices, which it provides with up to 150Mbps surfing speeds (of course, the actual speed delivered will be dependent on your network).

The Prime E5878 boasts a 0.96in OLED screen which presents information including the number of devices connected, number of texts sent, and data usage details. It boasts a range of up to 100 metres (though we're betting the signal gets quite weak that far out), and fires up from cold to fully working in five seconds flat.

Related: Huawei shakes up smartphone market with meteoric growth

A 1900mAh battery is on board giving eight hours of life in LTE mode, Huawei claims, or 380 hours of standby time.

Liang Qinghai, Senior Industrial Designer, Mobile Broadband and Home Devices, Huawei Consumer Business Group, commented: "Huawei Prime features a new minimalist design to make it the latest must-have fashion statement for style conscious young social networkers and tech lovers. As a leader in mobile broadband, delivering next-generation LTE networks, Huawei has launched a new chapter in the mobile broadband landscape with Huawei Prime's outstanding design language. It is the perfect companion to keep you connected in style."

The device should be on sale shortly, and will come in basic white or black, but will also feature custom colours which include sunny gold, peach pink and turquoise green, boasting "polka dot or diamond texture effects" in certain markets.

Related: Huawei Ascend Y550 budget Android smartphone unveiled

It is, in fairness, a darn sight more fashionable sounding than your average mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.