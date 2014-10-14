IBM becomes primary cloud provider for SAP’s business critical apps

SAP and IBM have announced a major partnership whereby IBM will become the primary provider of cloud infrastructure services for SAP's business critical applications, such as SAP HANA and SAP Business Suite.

Going forward, the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud big data crunching service will be available via IBM's scalable cloud, enabling faster deployment in what both companies boast to be a secure environment, with transparency and control over where data resides.

In other words, the idea is to help enterprise customers scale more easily with their cloud capabilities, with the potential for global expansion, and compliance with any relevant data regulations.

SAP HANA will run on IBM Cloud with an open standards based approach that will mean easier integration with a company's existing technology.

Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP, commented: "We look forward to extending one of the longest and most successful partnerships in the IT industry. The demand for SAP HANA and the SAP Business Suite on SAP HANA in the cloud is tremendous and this global agreement with IBM heralds a new era of cloud collaboration. We anticipate customers will benefit from this collaboration and expansion of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud."

IBM Chairman, President and CEO, Ginni Rometty, also offered up a statement: "This announcement is a significant milestone in the deployment of enterprise cloud. It builds on our two companies' long history of bringing innovation to business, and extends IBM's position as the premier global cloud platform. Our secure, open, hybrid enterprise cloud platform will enable SAP clients to support new ways to work in an era shaped by Big Data, mobile and social."