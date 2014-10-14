MPs call for tough crackdown on fake websites

MPs have called for tougher action on misleading copycat motoring websites in a new House of Commons report on the user perspectives of government motoring services.

“The agencies need to work with the Government Digital Service (GDS) and others to address the problem of misleading copycat websites, which charge motorists for service that are available free from official websites,” claims the report.

The recommendation comes despite a GDS campaign earlier in the year known as #StartAtGovUK, which aimed to heighten awareness of false websites and encourage people to always start their search for services such as paying for your driving test on the official GOV.UK website.

Besides more action on misleading sites, the report calls for motoring services to have assisted digital strategies in place to help those who can’t or are unwilling to use the Internet access services as new digital versions are developed and rolled out.

It also calls upon the DVLA to do more to explain how it is required to share personal data with private parking companies and the safeguards in place to protect such data, as well as making data sharing effective.

The DVLA has been told it needs to adjust the fees it charges to ensure costs are covered and do more to explain how it calculates its costs and fees.

“Progress Made But Users Needs Should Be Better Understood”

“By and large the government motoring agencies service their users well. We would like to see a better understanding of the needs of business users,” claims the report.

“The agencies have taken on the challenge of providing digital services and have developed services that are well like by users.

“The agencies need to look to the needs of businesses, enforcement agencies and others to ensure that data is being shared effectively to target unsafe and illegal driving, ensure efficient collection of taxes and to aid enforcement agencies,” it adds.

Earlier this month, a legitimate DVLA website for renewing car tax broke on the first day of new rules coming into play due to “unprecedented demand.”

