If you're a London commuter on O2's mobile network, you have good reason to be grumpy

If you're a London commuter, you may be wondering which the worst network is when it comes to travelling in on the train and losing your mobile signal. Well, the answer is O2 according to new research from Global Wireless Solutions, although the picture isn't healthy wherever you look.

GWS conducted a study (spotted by the Inquirer) focused on the 10 most popular commuter routes into the capital, testing each of the major UK network operators at different points on the line.

Related: Central London businesses losing £40m per year due to massive broadband issues: Pay attention, Boris

O2 proved to be the least reliable network in London, with the operator falling back on its 2G network over 60 per cent of the time. O2 also employed half-rate codecs for a third of calls, meaning these will have their audio quality degraded considerably (maybe that's why everyone on the train is shouting into their mobile). In comparison, EE used half-rate codecs just 3 per cent of the time, and relied on its 2G network in 42 per cent of GWS tests.

Three was ranked the most reliable performer for voice calls, and didn't fall back on its 2G network at all, as it doesn't have one. When it came to 3G data, Vodafone took the top spot, with EE top for 4G data (Vodafone also made a strong showing here).

Related: London mobile users left frustrated by UK's fifth best network

However, there's not any room for back-slapping here, as the big picture is far from great, with the overall results showing that 23 per cent of all 3G data packets failed to reach their destination device, and 37 per cent of 4G data packets.

Paul Carter, CEO of GWS, noted: "Leaves on the track, the wrong kind of snow, having to stand up all the way to work and back – commuters have enough to contend with without the kind of mobile connectivity problems we're revealing today."

Connectivity in London isn't an easy issue, mind, given the density of the population in the capital, the vast majority of which will own a smartphone. More investment in network infrastructure is evidently required, if this survey is anything to go by...