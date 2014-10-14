Digital Transformation Video: Transforming Government Technology - Liam Maxwell, CTO, HM Government

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Liam Maxwell will share insights and details of the progress government has made in turning around technology in government from something that was a by-word for terrible to something which will deliver great digital services.

Liam Maxwell

Chief Technology Officer

HM Government

Viewer Takeaways