Why Europe is uniquely placed to lead the world of cyber security

ITProPortal is at the 27th annual Information Security Solutions Europe Conference (ISSE), one of Europe's largest gatherings of cyber security experts.

Nortbert Pohlman of Teletrust gave a fascinating opening keynote on the importance of replaceability in IT security, and how Europe is uniquely placed to play a leading role in world cyber security. Here are some of the highlights.

In Europe we have a very high level of competence in the area of IT security and data protection, and a successful SME-dominated IT security industry. We also have extensive security research, high expertise IT security evaluations, and an open crypto policy.

We also have traditionally reliable security, and a lot of experience in the implementation of sophisticated IT security solutions. If you put all of this together, you can see that Europe is uniquely placed to play a major role in the world of cyber security.

In future this should be the label of quality that gives people the trust they need: "IT security made in Europe".

So how can we bring this idea together with the IT security market leaders already in place? Might I introduce the idea of IT security replaceability. The IT security market leaders have to provide open interfaces, which make it possible to replace IT security technologies as easily as possible, if we wanted to change away from American cyber security, for instance.

This could be through algorithms, or random number generators, of course. And what are the benefits of replaceability? It means IT market leaders can show that their product is trustworthy, that they're not locking their users in. And customers are able to choose more easily what solution works for them, and offers them the best protection overall.

Europe must protect itself against cyber security and sabotage, but we must find the right balance between protecting ourselves and opening ourselves up to a global market.

Follow all of ITProPortal's coverage of ISSE 2014, for all the latest in the world of cyber security.