You can now watch Vines on your Xbox One

Microsoft Xbox One owners can now watch Vines directly through their consoles thanks to a new partnership that brings the short video service to TV screens for the first time.

Xbox One users can now watch any six-second video uploaded to the Twitter-owned service and Kinect voice or gesture controls as well as a controller can control playback.

The app includes Vine channels such as Art, Music & Dance and Comedy, the ability to view playlists created by other users and it can be snapped next to games, TV and other entertainment apps to allow Vines to be watched whilst playing a game.

Twitter first launched Vine back in January 2013 and it allows users to upload six-second long video clips that can then be viewed by anyone that is sent a link to the content. It was originally the exclusive preserve of iOS users before it arrived on Android in June 2013 and finally Windows Phone in November 2013.

It reached 40 million users just seven months after its release and it’s widely thought that Facebook’s move to add video capabilities to Instagram was as a result of Vine’s success.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing, however, with the FA Premier League taking particular issue with Vines of goals recorded from TV broadcasts and then uploaded to the service. In that regard it is still attempting to take down the vast number of such videos in existence and some experts think it might not even be legal to remove the clips.

Vine for Xbox One is available right now just so long as you live in one of the following countries: United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and United States.