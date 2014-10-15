Daily tech deals: TRENDnet 500Mbps Powerline adapter kit for frequent travellers

ebuyer has the TRENDnet TPL-407E2K Powerline 500 AV Nano Passthrough Adapter Kit for a low £19.98 with free delivery. This normally retails for £40.

Frequent travellers looking for a new gadget may be interested in this new device from TRENDnet, which provides 500 Mbps networking over existing electrical lines.

The Powerline 500 AV Nano Adapter Kit with Built-In Outlet, model TPL-407E2K, uses existing electrical lines to create a secure high speed network. Connect the first adapter to your network and plug the second adapter into an outlet on your electrical system for instant high speed network access.

The compact form factor saves space and offers an additional electrical outlet, built into the front of the housing to power computers and other devices.

A noise filter maintains optimum connection speeds when devices such as computers, televisions, and gaming consoles create electrical background noise.

To read the full product description, and to get the deal itself, visit the ebuyer website here.

