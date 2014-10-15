Google Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 unveiled alongside Nexus Player set top box and Android 5.0 Lollipop

Google’s new Nexus 6 and 9 devices have sneaked out in the form a blog post that comes on the same day that its new Android 5.0 Lollipop signalled a new era for the company’s mobile devices.

The company’s Android 5.0 Lollipop launch also included the new Nexus Player set top box that signals the company’s first device that runs its Android TV software.

The Nexus 6 phablet is made by Motorola and comes, as expected, with a 6in quad-HD display encased in Gorilla Glass 3, a 13-megapixel camera on the back with 4K capture and a 2-megapixel lens on the front.

Under the hood there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor clocked at 2.7GHz, an Adreno 420 GPU, and the option for either 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage. The device also comes with a Turbo Charger that allows users to get six hours of use from just 15 minutes on charge.

It’s larger sibling is the HTC-manufactured Nexus 9 that has an 8.9in IPS LCD display, an NVIDIA Tegra K1 64-bit chip clocked at 2.3GHz, a Kepler DX1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of onboard space.

There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back as well as a 1.6-megapixel lens on the front, a pair of front-facing speakers with HTC BoomSound technology, and an optional keyboard turns the slate into a laptop.

Finally, Google also announced the Nexus Player set top box that has been created in collaboration with Asus and brings Google Play content into the living room including music, films, games and TV shows.

All of the devices run on Google’s new Android 5.0 Lollipop OS that includes over 5,000 new APIs and a unique battery saver feature that extends life by up to 90 minutes.

Android 5.0 Lollipop will come preinstalled on the three new devices and will be available to Nexus 5, 7, 10 and Google Play edition device owners in the “coming weeks”.

The Nexus 9 and Nexus Player will be available for preorder in the US from 17 October and arrive in stores on 3 November whereas the Nexus 6 will be up for preorder by late October before arriving in stores the following month.