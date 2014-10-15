Google Nexus 6 to be unveiled later today on AT&T, alongside Nexus 9 tablet?

So, according to the rumour mill, Google is set to launch the Nexus 9 tablet with Android L (possibly Licorice – that's where our money is – or Lollipop) later today in a low key manner, and we might also see the much anticipated Nexus 6 smartphone.

There won't be a launch event – indeed, if the rumour mill is right, the Nexus 9 will be unveiled via a blog post, but it's not unusual to see Google take this stance and play things down. Apparently Android L isn't quite smooth enough right now to stand up to a big launch event...

Softpedia notes that a new Motorola-made Nexus smartphone could be shown off, as well, and that it could well be the Nexus 6 given that the handset popped up and was listed by AT&T over in the US earlier today. Of course, the listing was swiftly pulled, but not before the details were grabbed and spread across the net...

At any rate, the listing was for a Motorola Nexus 6, although the picture and price were placeholders (of the LG Vista handset, with a placeholder price of $50, which is £30 – the Nexus 6 is likely to cost more than this on a two year AT&T contract).

Related: Google hopes its 'Shamu' Nexus 6 phone will kill off phablet competition

So it could be that we see an AT&T Nexus 6 (possibly an exclusive) later today alongside the Nexus 9 tablet. Will there be a UK carrier version of the device as well? We're betting it'll just be the standard SIM-free Google Play offering, but anyway, at least later today we may finally get those alleged specs confirmed (the Nexus 6 is supposedly a 5.9in phablet with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution). The Nexus 6 won't be on sale until later in the month, of course (or possibly even early next month).

We've already discussed the possible pricing of the Nexus 6 in a previous article, and again speculation is pinning it at under £450, but it won't be "ultra-cheap". In other words, not at the same budget level of £299 which is the price of the Nexus 5, though that's hardly surprising given the rumoured specs here.

We're expecting something around £400 to £450 for the SIM-free cost, if you compare the Nexus 6 specs to the new Moto X 2014 (which it is essentially an oversized version of, but with some specs boosted like the battery capacity, and of course the much bigger display). The Moto X can be had for £400 or just over...

Read more: Google Nexus 6 to be unveiled next week costing around £450?

Interestingly, another Motorola-made handset is expected at Verizon over in the States, going on sale at the end of the month, which will effectively be a smaller Nexus 6 – the Motorola Droid Turbo. That will have a 5.2in screen for a more manageable form factor, although whether it will launch in the UK – that's the big question. Perhaps a version will wing its way over here for those who feel the 5.9in screen of the Nexus 6 is just too large (meanwhile, we have the Moto X 2014, of course).

Anyway, all this speculation will soon be over – keep your eyes peeled on our Google Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Android L launch rumours article, which will bring you live coverage of any updates as they happen...