iPhone 6 vs Nexus 6: Specs comparison

Google (with a lot of help from Motorola) has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other smartphones on the market? More specifically, how does it fare against Apple's iPhone 6? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

When Tim Cook revealed that the iPhone 6 would pack a 4.7in, 1,344 x 750 pixel resolution screen - working out at a pixel density of just 326ppi - last month, we at ITProPortal were baffled. This level of display clarity wasn't particularly good even a year ago, so goodness knows why the company opted to skimp out again. The Google Nexus' 493ppi is far sharper, despite the fact that it is also over an inch larger.

Camera

Apple's iPhone 6 also comes up short in the camera stakes. True, more megapixels don't always translate to better images, but an 8-megapixel rear snapper and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing one simply don't cut it in today's world. Google's done far better with its 13-megapixel primary camera but its 2-megapixel front-facing one - though superior to that of the iPhone 6 - isn't exactly great.

Size & weight

With larger screens inevitably come expanded dimensions. Plenty of people aren't pleased with the sheer size of the Nexus 6, while a great deal of others are ecstatic that Google's decided to join the phablet league. The iPhone 6 is significantly bigger than Apple's previous flagship but is still far easier to handle than the Nexus 6, especially if you have small hands.

Design

I'm afraid to say that Motorola's design, while instantly recognisable, just doesn't push the right buttons for me. The Nexus isn't ugly - most of its competitors are just much more attractive. The iPhone 6, in my opinion isn't quite as pretty as the 5S but is still right up there with the HTC One, in terms of looks.

Under the hood

Why Apple opted for a dual-core processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz in the iPhone 6 is another mystery. On paper, the Nexus 6's 2.7GHz, quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor wins all day, but in reality, this could be a different case entirely. The latter's battery is unquestionably supreme though, despite the fact that it's got a beast of a screen to keep going.

Check out the full specs table below.

Google Nexus 6 Apple iPhone 6 Display Screen size 5.96in 4.7in Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1,344 x 750 pixels Pixel density 493ppi 326 ppi Type AMOLED IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Apple A8 CPU Krait 450 Cyclone Cores Quad-core Dual-core Clock speed 2.7GHz 1.4GHz GPU Adreno 420 Battery 3,220mAh 1,810mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed Up to 14h Storage and memory RAM 3GB 1GB Internal storage 32GB / 64GB 16 / 64 / 128GB microSD No No Camera Rear 13-megapixel 8-megapixel Video 2,160@30fps 1,080p (Full HD) Front 2-megapixel 1.2-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes No Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm Weight 184g 129g Operating System Android 5.0 Lollipop iOS 8 Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £539 / £619 / £699