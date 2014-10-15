iPhone 6 Plus vs Nexus 6: Spec comparison

Google (with a lot of help from Motorola) has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other smartphones on the market? More specifically, how does it fare against Apple's iPhone 6 Plus? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

When Tim Cook revealed that the iPhone 6 would pack a 4.7in, 1,344 x 750 pixel resolution screen - working out at a pixel density of just 326ppi - last month, our hopes for the iPhone 6 Plus were somewhat dented. However, Apple came through. We were pleasantly surprised with its 5.5in, 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution display, however, its 401ppi doesn't come close to matching the Nexus 6's 493ppi. This despite the fact that the latter is also a great deal larger.

Camera

Unfortunately for Apple, iPhone 6 Plus also comes up short in the camera stakes. True, more megapixels don't always translate to better images, but an 8-megapixel rear snapper and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing one simply don't cut it in today's world. Google's done far better with its 13-megapixel primary camera but its 2-megapixel front-facing one - though superior to that of the iPhone 6 Plus - isn't exactly great.

Size & weight

With larger screens inevitably come expanded dimensions. Plenty of people aren't pleased with the sheer size of the Nexus 6, while a great deal of others are ecstatic that Google's decided to join the phablet league. The iPhone 6 Plus is absolutely enormous compared to the iPhone 6 but is still significantly easier to handle than the Nexus 6, especially if you have small hands. Your scalp might prefer the Nexus though.

Design

I'm afraid to say that Motorola's design, while instantly recognisable, just doesn't push the right buttons for me. The Nexus isn't ugly - most of its competitors are just much more attractive. The iPhone 6 Plus, in my opinion isn't quite as pretty as the 5S but is still up there with the HTC One and iPhone 6, in terms of looks.

Under the hood

Why Apple opted for a dual-core processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz in the iPhone 6 is another mystery. On paper, the Nexus 6's 2.7GHz, quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor wins all day, but in reality, this could be a different case entirely. The battery war could be a different story though. While the Nexus packs a whopper, it also has a beast of a screen to power. The iPhone 6 Plus' 2,915mAh number, however, claims to deliver up to 24 hours of 3G talk time.

Check out the full specs table below.

Google Nexus 6 Apple iPhone 6 Plus Display Screen size 5.96in 5.5in Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 493ppi 401ppi Type AMOLED IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Apple A8 CPU Krait 450 Cyclone Cores Quad-core Dual-core Clock speed 2.7GHz 1.4GHz GPU Adreno 420 Battery 3,220mAh 2,915mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed Up to 24h Storage and memory RAM 3GB 1GB Internal storage 32GB / 64GB 16 / 64 / 128GB microSD No No Camera Rear 13-megapixel 8-megapixel Video 2,160@30fps 1,080p (Full HD) Front 2-megapixel 1.2-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes No Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm Weight 184g 172g Operating System Android 5.0 Lollipop iOS 8 Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £619 / £699 / £789