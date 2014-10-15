HTC One (M8) vs Nexus 6 : Full specs comparison

Google (with a lot of help from Motorola) has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other smartphones on the market? More specifically, how does it fare against the much-lauded HTC One (M8)? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

The M8's 5in, 1,920 x 1,080 display - translating to 441ppi - is pretty much the perfect smartphone screen. It's neither the biggest nor the sharpest on the market, but anything boasting better numbers on paper won't perform noticeably better. The Google Nexus 6' 493ppi display is sharper than HTC's, despite the fact that it is also quite a bit larger, but that will put increased pressure on its battery.

Camera

HTC's made comparing camera specs very difficult indeed. Its Ultrapixel rear snapper can't exactly go head-to-head with the Nexus' 13-megapixel one, but they're both very decent indeed. The One might just eclipse its rival due to its dual camera setup. When it comes to selfies, there's only one winner. HTC's flagship's 5-megapixel camera gazumps the 2-megapixel offering of the Nexus.

Size & weight

With larger screens inevitably come expanded dimensions. Plenty of people aren't pleased with the sheer size of the Nexus 6, while a great deal of others are ecstatic that Google's decided to join the phablet league. The HTC One (M8) is itself quite a hefty mobile but is nowhere near the size of the Nexus 6.

Design

I'm afraid to say that Motorola's design, while instantly recognisable, just doesn't push the right buttons for me. The Nexus isn't ugly - most of its competitors are just much more attractive. The HTC One (M8) in my opinion isn't quite as pretty as the M7 but is still right up there with the iPhone 6, in terms of looks.

Under the hood

There's not a lot to choose from in this section. The Nexus 6 packs slightly newer hardware than the HTC One but its also got an absolute beast of a screen to keep going. Tough call.

Check out the full specs table below.

Google Nexus 6 HTC One (M8) Display Screen size 5.96in 5in Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 493ppi 441ppi Type AMOLED Super LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Snapdragon 801 CPU Krait 450 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.7GHz 2.3GHz GPU Adreno 420 Adreno 330 Battery 3,220mAh 2,600mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed Up to 20h Storage and memory RAM 3GB 2GB Internal storage 32GB /64GB 16 / 32GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 13-megapixel Ultrapixel Video 2,160p@30fps 1,080p (Full HD) Front 2-megapixel 5-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes No Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm 146.4 x 70.6 x 9.4mm Weight 184g 160g Operating System Android 5.0 Lollipop Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £535