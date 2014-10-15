Got a spare £10,000 lying around? Vertu's Bentley smartphone might be perfect for you

Most people who own expensive smartphones have the latest Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Note device, which, at launch, costs at least £500 off-contract. Even though they are unattainable to the average buyer, tens of millions of consumers can still afford to get them. And that creates a problem for the elitist one percenters of the world, who are faced with an unusual dilemma: own a smartphone that even their chauffeurs may afford or turn to a proper luxury device.

For those who can pay €12,500 (around £10,00) for a smartphone and just so happen to be Bentley owners or enthusiasts, renowned luxury smartphone manufacturer Vertu has unveiled Vertu for Bentley. It is the first device to come out of the new five-year partnership with the high-end British car maker. Luckily, for that much money, it certainly is special.

Only 2,000 Vertu for Bentley units will be made, which means that the chances of ever running into another user are pretty slim. The smartphone is adorned with Bentley and Vertu logos, a theme continues on the pouch. Here is what Vertu has to say about it:

"The unmistakable Vertu for Bentley has a knurled, Grade 5 titanium casing and a sleek quilted trim to match Bentley styling. With a Grade 5 titanium, engine-turned back plate, echoing Bentley’s instrument panel, this edition also carries a forged metal winged Bentley badge and contains exclusive Bentley content. The fine attention to detail is carried through to the screws, modelled on the air vents of Bentley’s automobiles. It’s wrapped in diamond-stitched, quilted calf leather, crafted by one of Europe’s oldest tanneries using traditional methods."

For Vertu for Bentley, Vertu has also teamed up with Bang & Olufsen for sound tuning and Hasselblad for tweaking the 13-megapixel camera on the back. The two brands are well known when it comes to audio and photography, respectively. Speaking of the main camera, it's protected by a "virtually scratch-proof sapphire crystal", much like Apple's new iPhones. The ringtones and alert sounds are created by London Symphony Orchestra, in case you are wondering.

Of course, one of the signature traits of Vertu devices is the 24-hour concierge service, a 12-month subscription which provides users with a "dedicated personal lifestyle manager" and worldwide "team assistance". There is also "Life", for invitations, exclusive access to events and such, and "Certainty", which is a dedicated smartphone and data support service.

What about the other specs? Vertu for Bentley has a 4.7in display with a resolution of 1,080 by 1,920, is powered by a 2.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 coupled with a 2,275 mAh battery, has a 2.1-megapixel secondary camera, comes with 64 GB of internal storage; is compatible with Qi wireless chargers out-of-the-box, supports 4G LTE, has NFC, and features Bluetooth 4.0 LE, as its most-important features. Oh, and it runs Android 4.4 KitKat, with a custom skin on top, which provides access to Google Play.