Lenovo unveils ThinkCentre thin clients with modular all-in-one

Lenovo has taken the wraps off some new thin clients over at VMWorld in Barcelona.

They are the ThinkCentre M73 Tiny (pictured with optical drive above) and M53 Tiny, along with the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One.

The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One is an all-in-one (AIO) machine with a 23in full HD display, complete with ports, stand, optional optical drive, and a modular design that enables the Tiny M73 and M53 to be attached to the back of the unit via an easy tool-less process.

In other words, future upgrades to the Tiny-in-One are as easy as bolting a small box on to the back of the AIO.

The thin clients have no moving parts and low power consumption, for reliability and cost savings on the energy front. The M73 and M53 come with a choice of LeTOS (a Linux-based thin client OS) or Windows Embedded Standard 7.

Joe Makoid, President of Devon IT, the thin client solution experts who helped developed these devices with Lenovo, commented: "The ThinkCentre M73 and M53 are ultra-small form factor thin clients that add value to our quality desktop products and helps enterprises meet end-to-end IT solutions for desktop virtualisation."

"The operating system combined with LTM (Lenovo Terminal Manager) management provides customers with a simplified, consistent way to cost-effectively deploy and use their hosted or virtual desktops."

The Tiny-in-One will be available later this month starting at $279 (£175), with the M73 to follow in November at $299 (£190), and the M53 will appear in December starting at $249 (£155). Exact UK prices are not yet confirmed.