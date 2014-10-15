Nexus 6 vs Nexus 5: See what Google's changed with our specs comparison

Google has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs.

But how much has really changed? The Nexus 5 was swamped with critical acclaim at launch, and now the pressure is on to see if the Nexus 6 can put the success in successor. Time will tell, but for now let's break down the specs and see how they compare on first glance.

Display

It doesn't take a genius to realise that the most obvious difference between the Nexus 5 and 6 is size. The former stacked up as a healthy 4.95in, while the Nexus 6 positively dwarfs it at an imposing 5.96in.

As Spiderman's Uncle once said, with great size comes great pixel density, and it makes sense that the resolution has been upped for Google's large-screened phablet. The Nexus 6 boasts a 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution with 493 ppi (pixels per inch), whereas the smaller Nexus 5 had a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with 445 ppi.

It's a huge step up, and means that the Nexus 6 now has the same resolution as a high-end PC gaming monitor. Still, the extra power was needed - on such a big screen, if Google had given it any less, the results would have been lacklustre at best.

Camera

If the screen has been supersized, so has the camera. Where the Nexus 5 once only had an 8-megapixel offering, the Nexus 6 has a perfectly respectable 12-megapixel snapper. Sure, it's not going to compete with the Sony Xperia Z3's and Nokia Lumia 1020's of this world, but it will more than hold its own.

The front facing camera has also been updated from 1.3-megapixels to 2.1-megapixels, meaning you can take part in much clearer Skype calls on the move, or even (shudder) capture the occasional selflie.

Size & weight

Of course, it's simple physics that the bigger your screen, the bigger your phone. While the increased weight and measurements of the new Nexus 6 are bound to annoy some ("Why should I feel like I'm talking into a slice of toast?"), it's all part of the phablet experience.

Yes, the Nexus 6 is bigger and heavier, but that's so you can get all the benefits of a bigger screen - like easier document editing on the move, easier web browsing, and clearer multimedia experiences. If that doesn't appeal. sticking with the 130g Nexus 5 might be a better bet for you.

Under the hood

Pop open the hood, and you'll see that the Nexus 6 has been imbued with a much faster processor. The Nexus 5 was highly praised for its 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 800 offering at the time, and the Nexus 6's 2.7GHz Snapdragon 805 processor should also be praised.

Happily, the GPU has also been upgraded from Adreno 330 to Adreno 420. With all these improvements, our fingers are crossed that the Nexus 6 will be able to handle the extra pixels its going to need to push to achieve clarity in its large new screen.

Verdict

If we were turning around and saying that you should stick with your Nexus 5, Google would have done a very bad job indeed with its newest release. It's with alacrity then that we say that on paper we are impressed with the Nexus 6. With boosted RAM, a new processor, a better camera and a bigger screen, the Nexus 6 is a larger-than-life-phone that is well worth expanding your pockets for.

If, however, unpicking the stitching in your skinny jeans to incorporate its 5.9 display doesn't appeal, we understand. Phablets really aren't for everyone, and if that's the case, the Nexus 5 is still a sound offering at what we imagine will be a very affordable price.

Google Nexus 6 Google Nexus 5 Display Screen size 5.96in 4.95in Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 493 ppi 445ppi Type AMOLED IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Snapdragon 800 CPU Krait 450 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.7 GHz 2.3GHz GPU Adreno 420 Adreno 330 Battery 3,220mAh 2,300mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed Up to 17h Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 2GB Internal storage 32GB / 64GB 16 / 32GB microSD No No Camera Rear 13-megapixel 8-megapixel Video 1,080p (Full HD) 1,080p Front 2-megapixel 1.3-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.1 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1 mm 137.8 x 69.2 x 8.6mm Weight 184g 130g Operating System Android Lollipop Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £299 / £339