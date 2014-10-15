Nexus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Full specs comparison

Google has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other phones on the market?

More specifically, how does it fare against Samsung's beefed up monster, the Galaxy S5? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

Google has well and truly entered into the world of phablets with the Nexus 6, which measures a mighty 6in, compared to only 5.1in for the Galaxy S5. Whether or not you prefer the bigger screen, there can be no disputing the winner when it comes to resolution. The S5's resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 441ppi can't match up to the 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and 493ppi of the Nexus. Maybe bigger is better after all.

Camera

The S5 may be smaller, but it narrowly out-does the Nexus in the camera department. The Galaxy boasts a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera compared to 13-megapixels for the Nexus, a selfie-snapping 2.1-megapixel rear-facing camera compared to 2-megapixels and also features superior video capabilities.

Size & weight

It's been clear for some time now that people want bigger smartphones and the trend doesn't appear to be dying out any time soon. Whilst the Galaxy S5 is definitely not small, it is dwarfed by the Nexus 6 which has grown by just over an inch to a mighty 5.96 inches and can now proudly call itself a phablet rather than just a phone. This increased length has added a bit of weight, with the Nexus weighing in at 39g more than the S5. The Galaxy, although looking slightly squarer, has great proportions in my eyes.

Under the hood

Now we come to the nitty gritty stuff. Both devices feature a Snapdragon 805 processor, but the Nexus is slightly ahead in all other areas. It packs a quad-core Krait 450 CPU which measures at 2.7GHz compared to the Galaxy's quad-core Krait 400 CPU, measuring 2.5GHz. If processing power is what you're after, look no further than the Nexus 6 and enjoy being able to drain your battery, albeit a superior 3,200mAH one, by having all your apps running at once.

Additional Features

Both devices are pretty similar when it comes to the extra features, with only a few small differences between them. Both feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities and 32GB of internal storage. The differences come in the RAM, which the Nexus narrowly wins by 3GB to 2GB, the fact that the S5 features a microSD slot whereas the Nexus does not and the operating system. The Nexus uses the new Android Lollipop OS whereas the S5 runs on Android 4.4 KitKat.

Verdict

Although there's not a huge amount in it, I would have to pick the Galaxy S5 as the winner for the simple reasons that I'm not a fan of phablets and it has a better camera. However, if it's processing power you're after, the Nexus is the superior device. The price may also be a factor and, although this Nexus doesn't quite fall into the budget category populated by its predecessors, it's still pretty good value for money.

Nexus 6 Samsung Galaxy S5 Display Screen size 5.96in 5.1in Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 493ppi 441ppi Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Exynos 6 / Snapdragon 805 CPU Krait 450 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.7GHz 2.5 GHz GPU Adreno 420 Adreno 330 Battery 3,200mAh 2,800mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed Up to 21h Storage and memory RAM 3GB 2GB RAM Internal storage 32 / 64GB 32 / 64GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 13-megapixel 16-megapixel Video 2,160@30fps 2,160@30fps / 1,080@60fps Front 2-megapixel 2.1-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm 142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm Weight 184g 145g Operating System Android 5.0 Lollipop Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £549