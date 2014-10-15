Nexus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Full specs comparison

Google has released the much-anticipated Nexus 6, updating its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other phones on the market?
More specifically, how does it fare against Samsung's beefed up monster, the Galaxy S5? Let's break down the specs and take a look.
Display
Google has well and truly entered into the world of phablets with the Nexus 6, which measures a mighty 6in, compared to only 5.1in for the Galaxy S5. Whether or not you prefer the bigger screen, there can be no disputing the winner when it comes to resolution. The S5's resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 441ppi can't match up to the 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and 493ppi of the Nexus. Maybe bigger is better after all.
Camera
The S5 may be smaller, but it narrowly out-does the Nexus in the camera department. The Galaxy boasts a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera compared to 13-megapixels for the Nexus, a selfie-snapping 2.1-megapixel rear-facing camera compared to 2-megapixels and also features superior video capabilities.
Size & weight
It's been clear for some time now that people want bigger smartphones and the trend doesn't appear to be dying out any time soon. Whilst the Galaxy S5 is definitely not small, it is dwarfed by the Nexus 6 which has grown by just over an inch to a mighty 5.96 inches and can now proudly call itself a phablet rather than just a phone. This increased length has added a bit of weight, with the Nexus weighing in at 39g more than the S5. The Galaxy, although looking slightly squarer, has great proportions in my eyes.
Under the hood
Now we come to the nitty gritty stuff. Both devices feature a Snapdragon 805 processor, but the Nexus is slightly ahead in all other areas. It packs a quad-core Krait 450 CPU which measures at 2.7GHz compared to the Galaxy's quad-core Krait 400 CPU, measuring 2.5GHz. If processing power is what you're after, look no further than the Nexus 6 and enjoy being able to drain your battery, albeit a superior 3,200mAH one, by having all your apps running at once.
Additional Features
Both devices are pretty similar when it comes to the extra features, with only a few small differences between them. Both feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities and 32GB of internal storage. The differences come in the RAM, which the Nexus narrowly wins by 3GB to 2GB, the fact that the S5 features a microSD slot whereas the Nexus does not and the operating system. The Nexus uses the new Android Lollipop OS whereas the S5 runs on Android 4.4 KitKat.
Verdict
Although there's not a huge amount in it, I would have to pick the Galaxy S5 as the winner for the simple reasons that I'm not a fan of phablets and it has a better camera. However, if it's processing power you're after, the Nexus is the superior device. The price may also be a factor and, although this Nexus doesn't quite fall into the budget category populated by its predecessors, it's still pretty good value for money.
|Nexus 6
|Samsung Galaxy S5
Display
|Screen size
|5.96in
|5.1in
|Resolution
|2,560 x 1,440 pixels
|1,920 x 1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|493ppi
|441ppi
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
Processor and battery
|Family
|Snapdragon 805
|Exynos 6 / Snapdragon 805
|CPU
|Krait 450
|Krait 400
|Cores
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|Clock speed
|2.7GHz
|2.5 GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 420
|Adreno 330
|Battery
|3,200mAh
|2,800mAh
|Claimed 3G talk time
|Unconfirmed
|Up to 21h
Storage and memory
|RAM
|3GB
|2GB RAM
|Internal storage
|32 / 64GB
|32 / 64GB
|microSD
|No
|Yes
Camera
|Rear
|13-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video
|2,160@30fps
|2,160@30fps / 1,080@60fps
|Front
|2-megapixel
|2.1-megapixel
Wireless
|Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
|Integrated wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
Dimensions
|Size
|159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm
|142 x 72.5 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|184g
|145g
|Operating System
|Android 5.0 Lollipop
|Android 4.4 KitKat
|Price (SIM-free)
|Unconfirmed
|£549
|Availability
|October 2014
|April 2014