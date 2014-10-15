Nexus 6 vs Sony Xperia Z3: Full specs comparison

Google updated its beloved Nexus 5 with an all-new look and beefed-up specs in the shape of the much-anticipated Nexus 6. But how does the Nexus 6 compare to other phones on the market?

More specifically, how does it fare against Sony's mighty machine, the Xperia Z3? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

The size difference between the two devices is immediately apparent, which may be a good or a bad thing depending on your preference, with the Nexus 6 packing a 6in display in comparison to 5.2in for the Z3. In terms of resolution and pixel density, the Nexus is definitely superior. Its 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and 493 pixel density well out-does the Z3's 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and 423.64 PPI.

Camera

Everyone loves a good selfie these days and that's one of the reasons why having a good camera is so important to most consumers. Unfortunately for Google, the Z3 clearly wins this round as its 20.7-megapixel rear-facing camera dwarfs that of the Nexus, measuring 13-megapixels (which is still a decent camera in its own right). Both the Nexus and the Z3 have similar front-facing cameras of 2 and 2.2-megapixels respectively, but the Z3 also wins the video war with 2,160p compared to the Nexus' 1080p.

Size & weight

Whether you like it or not, Google has hopped on the bandwagon with the Nexus 6 and followed the likes of Apple and Huawei into phablet territory with a 6in display. The new model is nearly an inch longer than its predecessor, the Nexus 5, which is a significant amount and is now one of the larger phablets in the market. Personally, I find the Z3 a more comfortable size to deal with, but there are plenty of people out there who will disagree with me.

Under the hood

Google appears to have done a good upgrading job when it comes to the processor, which beats the Z3 across the board. It has a Snapdragon 805 processor and a quad-core Krait 450 CPU with a clock speed of 2.7GHz, compared to a Snapdragon 801 processor and quad-core Krait 400 CPU measuring 2.5GHz in the Z3.

The Nexus 6 also has a superior GPU in the form of an Ardeno 420 compared to the Z3's Adreno 330. High fives all around for Google there then.

Additional Features

There's not much to choose between the two when it we look at all the extra bits. Both have the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, 3GB of RAM and a micro SD slot, but the Nexus trumps the Z3 for internal storage with 32GB compared to 16GB.

However, the Z3 does have the added x-factor feature with the fact that that it is waterproof, something that makes it stand out from most other phones in the market. After all, who wouldn't want to be able to play Candy Crush Saga in the shower?

Verdict

This is quite a tough one for me to choose. Personally, I prefer the slightly smaller screen of the Z3, so if I had to go out and buy one of these phones tomorrow, that's what I'd go for.

However, if you're driven purely by specs (and don't mind having a phablet instead of a phone), then the Nexus 6 is the one for you. Its superior screen resolution and more powerful processor, combined with a decent camera and the £99 price difference, gives it the edge over the Sony device.

The full table of specs can be found below.

Nexus 6 Sony Xperia Z3 Display Screen size 5.96in 5.2in Resolution 1,440 x 2,560 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 493ppi 423.64ppi Type AMOLED IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 Snapdragon 801 CPU Krait 450 Krait 400 Cores Quad-core Quad-core Clock speed 2.7GHz 2.5 GHz GPU Adreno 420 Adreno 330 Battery 3,220mAH 3,100 mAh Claimed 3G talk time Unconfirmed 14h talktime Storage and memory RAM 3GB 3GB RAM Internal storage 32 / 64GB 16GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 13-megapixel 20.7-megapixel Video 2,160@30fps 2,160p (4K) Front 2-megapixel 2.2-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm Weight 184g 152g Operating System Android Lollipop Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) Unconfirmed £549