Nokia ‘RM-1090’ dual-SIM smartphone shows up at the FCC

Nokia’s next Lumia smartphone is on the way after an FCC filing detailed the mysteriously named RM-1090 plus a range of features that will adorn the handset.

The FCC documents show that the device has dual-SIM capabilities, WLAN, Bluetooth LE and various different telecom frequencies that suggest it will get a wider release than originally thought.

On the dimensions front it is 139.9mm x 71.1mm, which is an almost exact replica of the Lumia 830, and it has led to suggestions that the screen will fall into the 5in display category with a quad HD resolution of 960 x 540, according to AdDuplex.

The same site released statistics back in August that stated the handset was spotted “mostly in China and Taiwan”, something that would explain the telecom frequencies and the fact that Microsoft’s Beijing offices submitted the FCC documents.

Nokia, which has been owned by Microsoft for just over a year, released the Lumia 830 just weeks ago and promised the “world’s first budget flagship” that offers flawless photography at a price point of just €330 [£262].

The Lumia 830 comes with a 5in display complete with a 720 x 1,280 pixel resolution with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chip, quad-core 1.2GHz Cortex-A7 processor and 1GB of RAM.

Whilst that list of specs might not be awe-inspiring, it does have a 10-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation, autofocus, LED flash, and is able to shoot 1080p Full-HD videos.

It remains to be seen whether the RM-1090 is simply a carrier-specific version of the Lumia 830 considering the remarkably similar specs and it’s expected that Nokia will release some more concrete details in the coming weeks.