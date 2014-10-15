O2 will stock Nexus 6 smartphone and Nexus 9 tablet on O2 Refresh

O2 has announced that it will be stocking both Google's upcoming smartphone (made by Motorola) and tablet (produced by HTC), the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9.

Unfortunately, the network operator didn't specify anything on pricing yet, but it did clarify that the devices will be available on O2 Refresh in the "coming weeks". (O2 Refresh allows O2 subscribers to upgrade early from their existing phone or slate, and only pay off the outstanding balance on the hardware – so they can ignore the remaining phone plan payments).

O2 also notes that if you want to trade up from a Nexus 5 to the Nexus 6, it will offer up to £81 for your old Google phone via the O2 Recycle scheme.

The network also said that data tariffs ranging from 500MB to 8GB will be made available with Google's new devices.

On the issue of pricing, we've just heard that the Nexus 6 phone will debut at $649 in the US, with the Nexus 9 tablet priced at $399, with both set to emerge at the start of next month. The UK price point is still to be confirmed, but all the buzz about premium pricing with this smartphone was bang on, with the price pitched at the same level as the iPhone 6.

That's going to cause some consternation with the Android community, given that the Nexus line has traditionally been a wallet-friendly affair.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to our live blog which is constantly updated with the latest on the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 – we'll be sharing our thoughts on these devices, and we've also got a raft of spec comparisons coming your way...