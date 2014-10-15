Samsung sets 5G record with 7.5Gbps transmission, 30 times faster than 4G

Samsung is boasting about a pair of records it has achieved during its development of 5G technology, the principal one being a new speed record hit at 7.5Gbps.

7.5Gbps is the fastest ever 5G transmission rate achieved in a stationary environment, with that speed meaning 940MB is shifted every second, pretty nippy indeed. In fact, it's over 30 times faster than 4G LTE, Samsung notes. This experiment was also the first successful test of 5G in an outdoor setting.

The other record was for a 5G mobile connection on the move, with a rate of 1.2Gbps (150MB per second) hit when travelling over 100km/h in a vehicle which was zooming around a race circuit.

Both tests were conducted via a 28GHz 5G network, with Samsung's Hybrid Adaptive Array Technology overcoming the usual short range problems encountered at higher frequencies such as this.

5G has yet to be officially ratified as a standard, of course, but this is a very tempting teaser of the sort of performance we might expect. 5G isn't just about speed, though, but also broader functionality, and coping with the massive explosion in the numbers of connected devices that the Internet of Things will bring.

Chang Yeong Kim, Head of DMC R&D Centre at Samsung Electronics, commented: "We will continue to build upon these milestones and develop advanced technologies that contribute to the 5G standard. In addition to leveraging our own global R&D capabilities, we will also continue to cooperate with other industry leaders and research centres across the world. Whether you are talking about mobile devices, the cloud, or the Internet of Things, the demand for 5G telecommunications standard and its supporting technologies will continue to grow."

Samsung has also been boasting about its new Wi-Fi tech this week, 802.11ad, which will enable a 1GB file to be shuttled over in just two seconds.

