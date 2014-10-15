Why Google's Nexus 6 will be a success

You'd be forgiven for retreating to a darkened corner of your office to build a barricade of desks and empty phablet boxes that would make Enjolras's Les Misérables attempt - with its spiky chair legs and zealous French flag waving - look positively amateurish.

Why? Because at the risk of making your supratrochlear vein bulge in protest, yet another company is launching yet another phone which is yet another phablet.

But wait! Before you dissolve into rapturous dissent and prepare your vocal chords for a rousing chorus of "One phone more," consider this: This one is different.

Google's new Nexus 6 is the company's first foray into the burgeoning phablet market, and at 5.9in it is slated to muscle in as an industry heavyweight. Here are three reasons why you should pay attention.

It's an iPhone 6 killer

Apple famously once said that it would never bow to phablet pressure and supersize it's iPhone range, but last month saw the tables turn as it released the 5.5in iPhone 6 plus. For Google to also launch its first phablet just weeks after its Californian rival, it would be impossible not to compare the two. Bad news for Apple, it looks like its Mountain View-based rival will come out on top.

Not only will the Nexus 6 be a full 0.4in larger, but its rumoured specs dwarf those of the iPhone 6 plus. The Apple phablet packs just 1GB of RAM with an A8 1.4GHz dual-core processor, whereas the Nexus 6 specs sheet is pencilled in as having 3GB of RAM with a powerful Snapdragon 805 processor.

Despite having increased power, the Nexus 6 should also be much cheaper than the iPhone 6. Rumours have been flying around for months that Google's designers are going for Apple's jugular with this release, aiming to create a phone that beats its specs but at a lower price point.

Take all that away though, and Apple still has an uphill battle in terms of global iOS market share. Last year Android captured an impressive 79 per cent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide. Despite its loyal fanbase, that's a figure that Apple simply can't compete with.

It will be the first device to run Android "L"

We should soon be experiencing the final version of Android 5.0, which will have an "L" code name. Will it be lollipop? Lemon meringue? Or even "Licorice" (as the guy who builds Google's famous lawn sculptures has been strongly hinting?) The possibilities are endless, but what is almost certain is that the Nexus 6 will be the first device to ship with the updated OS.

A source "close to Google" confirmed to Forbes that "Google had planned to hold an official event for the new tablet [the Nexus 9, which will launch alongside the Nexus 6], but because it was still fine tweaking Android L, it decided against a 'big reveal'. Instead the new tablet, and a new smartphone made by Motorola, will be launched via a blog post."

So we'll see a new phablet, a tablet, and shiny new operating system tomorrow? That's a powerful Holy Trinity for those who guzzle their communion wine fresh from the rumour mill.

Phablets are big, their sales figures are bigger

Google couldn't have chosen a better time to jump on the phablet bandwagon. While some critics still argue that handling a "phone as big as your face" is like "talking to into a piece of toast," the large smartphones' sales figures worldwide don't lie.

The phablet has skyrocketed in popularity. In 2011 they accounted for just 1 per cent of all market share, but researchers from Strategy Analytics believe that this number will have blossomed into 24 per cent by the end of this year.

This is thanks, in no small part, to Asia. Emerging markets have seized on the idea of a larger smartphone, where they are seen to represent a powerful cocktail of status symbol and laptop surrogacy. Clearly releasing a phablet is not just an attempt to stay fashionable, it's an economic necessity for any mobile manufacturer.

Do you think the Nexus 6 will be a success? Let us know in our comments section below, and in the meantime keep up to date with all the latest Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Android L rumours with our constantly updating live blog.