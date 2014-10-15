Why the new Nexus 6 will flop more spectacularly than a drunk Tom Daley

The consumer launches just keep on coming don't they? This time it's Google's turn, nipping in just ahead of Apple's iPad launch tomorrow, to try and wow us with its latest range of wares, specifically the Nexus 6.

Google has enjoyed considerable success with its Nexus range of smartphones, targeting the money-conscious consumer by providing solid specs at an affordable price. But will the new Nexus 6 be a success? Here are three reasons why it could flop more spectacularly than a drunk Tom Daley at the Team GB Christmas party.

Expense

When the Nexus 5 was released last year, the headline feature was arguably its price. Launching at just £299 ($349) for the 16GB model, it delivered stunning value for money. However, if the rumour mill is anything to go by, it doesn't look like Google will be sticking to the same kind of price structure with the Nexus 6.

Reports have placed the device at around the £450 mark, which is considerably more expensive than its predecessor. Although this is yet to be confirmed, a higher price point would represent a significant change of strategy by Google. Affordability has traditionally been a big attraction of the Nexus range and a move away from the growing budget-smartphone market could prove costly.

It'll be a phablet, not a phone

Rumours have suggested that the Nexus 6 will pack a 5.9in screen, meaning it will be placed firmly in the "phablet" category. Depending on your preference, this could be good news or bad news but, for me, this is definitely not a cause for celebration.

I never have been a fan of phablets. I find that they're awkward to hold, feel uncomfortable in my pockets and I can never use them properly with just one hand. I also just don't find it necessary to have a screen that big on my phone; that's what tablets are for. For these reasons, I would have loved the Nexus 6 to have stayed around the 5in mark, but alas, Google has decided to turn to the dark side.

No 'killer' factor

With the modern smartphone market being as congested as it is, manufacturers need to find a way to stand out from the crowd. Sony's Xperia Z3 is waterproof, the HTC One (M8) is beautiful and packs a cracking pair of speakers, the Nexus 5 is a real bargain, the iPhone 6 is as much a fashion accessory as it is a phone and the BlackBerry Passport is frankly unique.

Unfortunately for Google, there's no single Nexus 6 feature that really gets the blood pumping. It's almost like a jack-of-all-trades device that is solid in most areas but lacks something truly special. As Simon Cowell might say, it just doesn't have the x-factor.

While we're at it...

There's one more point I want to add on here and it concerns the timing of the launch in relation to Apple's imminent iPad release. Google announcements have traditionally been made at the end of October, and Halloween has started to become known as Google's favourite time of year.

Read more: Why Google's Nexus 6 will be a success

This year, the big reveal is expected to take place around two weeks earlier which, aside from being a bit surprising, could have other repercussions. With Apple's latest press event due to take place tomorrow, there is a very real danger that the Nexus 6 could get drowned out by all the iPad hullabaloo, especially if it consists of a quiet, late evening Google Play update.

Have your say on the Nexus 6 by commenting in the section below and remember to follow our live blog to stay up to date with all the latest rumours, news and commentary.