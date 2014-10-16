Alcatel OneTouch unveils a budget 4G smartphone, the Idol 2 Mini S

Alcatel OneTouch has just announced the launch of a new budget smartphone featuring 4G LTE, joining the ranks of this growing category of devices which includes the EE Kestrel.

The Idol 2 Mini S smartphone has a 4.5in screen, and Alcatel says it's a thin device (8.5mm) with a brushed metal finish. The IPS screen has a resolution of 960 x 540, and is driven by a quad-core CPU running at 1.2GHz.

As mentioned, 4G is supported, and there's an 8 megapixel rear camera that offers "image stabilisation enhancements" and HD video recording. A 2 megapixel camera nestles on the front.

The Mini S also has NFC on board, and runs Android 4.3 (with an update to 4.4 coming). Alcatel has also tried to add some nifty touches to the UI, including a One Finger Zoom feature which, well, does what it says.

If you fancy the handset, you can pick it up from Carphone Warehouse on a £12 per month contract, with a colour choice of black... and that's about your lot, in fact. That's a Talk Mobile contract incidentally, with 100 minutes, 3500 texts and 100MB of data.