Apple iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 and iMac Retina 5K unveiled at busy event

Apple has had a busy afternoon after laying on a launch event that saw the official release of the free OS X Yosemite upgrade, a couple of new iPads, and a handful of new iMacs and Mac Minis.

Read more: iPad Air 2 vs iPad Air: Full specs comparison

The iPad Air 2 stole the limelight with its Apple A8X chip that brings a 40 per cent uplift in power compared to the iPad Air and 2.5 times as much graphics performance thanks to the new Metal technology on board.

TouchID comes to the iPad for the first time on the Air 2 and mini 3 and can be used in conjunction with Apple Pay to buy physical goods or pay for services within apps on the tablet.

It has also updated the iPad Air 2’s iSight and FaceTime HD cameras to provide higher quality photos and videos with the FaceTime HD camera able to capture 80 per cent more light than the iPad Air’s camera, and pricing starts at £399 for the 16GB version.

As mentioned above, Apple also revealed the iPad mini 3 that has an A7 chip, Retina display and is specifically designed to take advantage of Apple Pay with a starting price for the new machine of just £319.

It upped the ante on its iMac range with a new 27in model that has a Retina 5K display that promises the “world’s highest resolution display” with 14.7 million pixels.

The 5,120 x 2,880 resolution display has four times more pixels than the standard 27in iMac and claims to offer 67 per cent more pixels than a regular 4K display yet the efficient LEDs used result in a reduce in display power consumption of 30 per cent.

It has slapped a £1999 price tag on the base model that has an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor clocked at 3.5GHz, AMD Radeon R9 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive.

Lastly there is a new generation of Mac Mini machines that bring 90 per cent faster graphics than the previous version, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, and brand new Intel Core i5 processors with prices starting at just £399.

Read more: iPad Air 2 vs Google Nexus 9: Full specs comparison

It is all brought together by OS X Yosemite that offers a level of collaboration across OS X and iOS not seen before and Mac users are able to download it from the Mac App Store free of charge right now.