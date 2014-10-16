Christian Bale slated to play Steve Jobs in Danny Boyle movie

What role do you give the man who's played Batman and Moses? Steve Jobs of course.

Christian Bale has been confirmed as a clear favourite to claim the eponymous lead role in Jobs, an upcoming biopic about the Apple co-founder who died in October 2011.

Sources close to the production team have confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor is in talks with Sony Studios after their other choice, Leonardo DiCaprio, declined the role to "take time off" from the big screen.

The script has taken heavy inspiration from Walter Isaacson's originally titled biography "Steve Jobs." Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Aaron Sorkin, the production team has made no secret of the fact that it has its eyes set on the cream of the cinematic crop for its cast and crew.

Sorkin has publically confirmed that the movie is going to be unusually divided into three long scenes, each taking place backstage before on of Apple's famous product launches.

"The first one being the Mac," he told the Daily Beast. "The second one being NeXT, after he had left Apple. And the third one being the iPod."

"It's a little like writing about the Beatles," he added. "There are so many people out there that know him and revere him."

We're curious who you think would have made a better Steve Jobs, Christian Bale or Leonardo DiCaprio? Let us know in our poll below.