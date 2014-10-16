How to get Android 5.0 Lollipop on your smartphone or tablet

Google officially released Android 5.0 Lollipop yesterday alongside a brand spanking new range of Nexus devices including a phablet, tablet and set top box geared towards gaming.

Read more: Suck it: Google takes the wrapper off Android 5.0 Lollipop

Over the coming weeks the new OS will roll out to the Nexus 6 and 9 before landing on a raft of Android devices across various manufacturers including HTC, Sony, Samsung and many more. In order to be prepared for its arrival, here is a step-by-step guide to make sure it hits your device without a hitch.

1. Check your device is compatible

Not every Android device will be able to handle the new OS version and Google has already confirmed that the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 will get it in the coming weeks, as well as the Nexus 6 and 9. Other devices that are getting the update include:

Various Google Play Edition devices [possibly all of them]

HTC One M8 and One M7

Motorola Moto X, Moto G, Moto G 4G, Moto E, Droid Ultra, Droid Maxx and Droid Mini

Sony, Samsung and LG will all confirm which devices will get the update in the coming weeks

2. Backup your stuff

Even though this is a stable release it is always wise to make sure everything on your device is backed up. This can be done by using Google Drive or any other well known cloud storage service.

3. Plug your phone into a power supply

To make sure the smartphone or tablet doesn’t power down during the update be sure to plug it into the wall or a USB port on your computer.

Navigate to Settings > About Phone or About Tablet > Software Update > Check for Updates. If Android 5.0 Lollipop is available and your smartphone or tablet has a Wi-Fi connection it will begin the download right away. It’s then just a matter of waiting for Android to do its thing.

After those easy steps you should have the newest version of Android on your phone and it’ll be time to enjoy all the new features that Google has worked hard to implement.