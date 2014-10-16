HP bolsters Helion Continuity Services, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service offering

HP has announced some improvements to its Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solution.

Going forward, HP's Helion Continuity Services offering will minimise the impact of any system outage, and substantially reduce any associated downtime, the company claims.

If you're not familiar with DRaaS, it's simply letting a third-party, HP in this case, deal with your disaster recovery when the dreaded gremlins strike, whether the system which goes down is on-premise, or running on the HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud.

Based on HP's own research, its service can improve recovery time by up to 90 per cent, and reduce data loss by 95 per cent, while saving between 15 and 50 per cent in terms of costs via its as-a-Service pricing model.

One major improvement to Helion Continuity is that rather than just dealing with physical and virtual Windows servers and clusters, along with Linux servers, the remit has been expanded to cover Linux physical clusters (which includes Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Real Application Clusters, and SAN-based data stores).

Related: HP Helion Network unveiled, global cloud ecosystem

HP has also introduced the option to take on additional storage at the time of recovery, to help deal with any short-term needs caused by the problem in hand. Clients can now also elect to have a dedicated hypervisor, to enable the hosting of dedicated applications requiring real-time replication.

HP also notes that there's improved snapshot integration with 3PAR tech, for more flexibility when planning rehearsals, and there's rehearsal support for customer Active Directory servers.

Jim Fanella, vice president, Workload and Cloud, HP Enterprise Services, commented: "The adoption of cloud technology has brought organisations a tremendous amount of innovation, flexibility and agility in how they consume IT services, but not all cloud services from the various vendors are built with continuity and resiliency as a part of their core DNA."

"As we continue to grow our HP Helion managed portfolio of services, we believe that continuity should be a core feature for every business who utilises the cloud and that clients should demand that their cloud partner needs to prepare them for the worst case scenario."

Related: Straight Talk: Introduction to the cloud for data backup and disaster recovery