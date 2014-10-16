Nexus 9 vs iPad Air 2: Full specs comparison

Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market? More specifically, how does it fare against Google's just-released Nexus 9 tablet? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

There's not a great deal separating the two devices on this front. The iPad Air 2 has almost an extra inch of real estate on its rival, but pays for the additional screen space with a lower pixel density. Apple's number boasts a decent 264ppi, while the Nexus 9 just about trumps it with 281ppi.

Camera

Apple has bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8 megapixels, with a whole host of "image optimisation" tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, a 1.2-megapixel piece - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race. The Nexus 9 packs the same primary snapper, while its selfie camera is a tiny bit better on paper, at 1.6 megapixels. Neither device particularly impresses in these stakes.

Size & weight

Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. The Nexus 9 isn't exactly overweight, but its extra 1.8mm of thickness definitely shows. Both weigh in around the 430g mark, with Google's tablet shaving off a few grams, but you won't exactly have trouble lugging either device around.

Design

The iPad Air 2 is built for the catwalk. It's a beauty. Apple hasn't changed the design from its predecessor, because it hasn't needed to. It's slim, sexy and very desirable. HTC's done a great job with Google's new piece too, bringing some glam to the Nexus range. It's difficult to look anywhere past Apple's creation though.

Check out the full specs table below.

Apple iPad Air 2 Google Nexus 9 Display Screen size 9.7in 8.9in Resolution 2,048 x 1,536 2,048 x 1,536 Pixel density 264ppi 281ppi Type LCD IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8X Tegra K1 CPU TBC Denver Cores TBC Quad-core Clock speed TBC 2.3GHz GPU TBC Kepler DX1 Battery TBC 6,700mAh Claimed battery time Up to 10h Storage and memory RAM 2GB 2GB Internal storage 16GB / 64GB / 128GB 16GB / 32GB microSD No No Camera Rear 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video 1,080p 1,080p@30fps Front 1.2-megapixel 1.6-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No Dimensions Size 6.1mm thin (rest TBC) 228.2 x 153.7 x 7.9mm Weight 437g 425g Operating system iOS 8 Android 5.0 Lollipop Price (SIM-free) £399 (16GB) / £479 (64GB) / £559 (128GB)