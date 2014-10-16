Nexus 9 vs iPad Air 2: Full specs comparison

Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market? More specifically, how does it fare against Google's just-released Nexus 9 tablet? Let's break down the specs and take a look.
Display
There's not a great deal separating the two devices on this front. The iPad Air 2 has almost an extra inch of real estate on its rival, but pays for the additional screen space with a lower pixel density. Apple's number boasts a decent 264ppi, while the Nexus 9 just about trumps it with 281ppi.
Camera
Apple has bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8 megapixels, with a whole host of "image optimisation" tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, a 1.2-megapixel piece - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race. The Nexus 9 packs the same primary snapper, while its selfie camera is a tiny bit better on paper, at 1.6 megapixels. Neither device particularly impresses in these stakes.
Size & weight
Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. The Nexus 9 isn't exactly overweight, but its extra 1.8mm of thickness definitely shows. Both weigh in around the 430g mark, with Google's tablet shaving off a few grams, but you won't exactly have trouble lugging either device around.
Design
The iPad Air 2 is built for the catwalk. It's a beauty. Apple hasn't changed the design from its predecessor, because it hasn't needed to. It's slim, sexy and very desirable. HTC's done a great job with Google's new piece too, bringing some glam to the Nexus range. It's difficult to look anywhere past Apple's creation though.
Check out the full specs table below.
|Apple iPad Air 2
|Google Nexus 9
Display
|Screen size
|9.7in
|8.9in
|Resolution
|2,048 x 1,536
|2,048 x 1,536
|Pixel density
|264ppi
|281ppi
|Type
|LCD
|IPS LCD
Processor and battery
|Family
|Apple A8X
|Tegra K1
|CPU
|TBC
|Denver
|Cores
|TBC
|Quad-core
|Clock speed
|TBC
|2.3GHz
|GPU
|TBC
|Kepler DX1
|Battery
|TBC
|6,700mAh
|Claimed battery time
|Up to 10h
Storage and memory
|RAM
|2GB
|2GB
|Internal storage
|16GB / 64GB / 128GB
|16GB / 32GB
|microSD
|No
|No
Camera
|Rear
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video
|1,080p
|1,080p@30fps
|Front
|1.2-megapixel
|1.6-megapixel
Wireless
|Standard
|4G LTE
|4G LTE
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.0
|v4.0
|Integrated wireless charging
|No
Dimensions
|Size
|6.1mm thin (rest TBC)
|228.2 x 153.7 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|437g
|425g
|Operating system
|iOS 8
|Android 5.0 Lollipop
|Price (SIM-free)
|£399 (16GB) / £479 (64GB) / £559 (128GB)
|Availability
|17 October 2014 (pre-order)
|October 2014