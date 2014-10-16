iPad Air 2 vs Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2: Full specs comparison

Disclaimer: The Apple iPad Air 2 has just launched, and the web has gone wild. ITProPortal is busy putting together a full collection of spec comparisons that will pit Apple's newest release against the top tablets currently on the market.

Keep checking back here over the next few hours, where we will be updating the specs as they are confirmed.

Apple has released the much-anticipated iPad Air 2, updating its beloved iPad Air with an all-new look and beefed-up specs. But how does the iPad Air 2 compare to other tablets on the market?

More specifically, how does it fare against Lenovo's latest Yoga Tablet 2? Let's break down the specs and take a look.

Display

There's not much between the size of these two tablets, with Apple coming in at 9.7in with the iPad Air 2, and Lenovo at 10.1in. However, Apple really pulls ahead with the resolution of the device. The iPad Air 2 looks noticeably sharper than the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2, with its pixels-per-inch score coming in at 264ppi compared to Lenovo's 224ppi.

Camera

Apple have bumped up the camera specs on the iPad Air 2, from 5 to 8 megapixels, with a whole host of image optimisation tools. If you were hoping for a higher resolution selfie-snapper, though, you're out of luck. Apple has stuck with its proprietary FaceTime camera, at 1.2-megapixels - though let's remember megapixels aren't everything in this race.

Lenovo, on the other hand, has a pretty similar camera inbuilt, but pulls ahead a little in the selfie department with its 1.6-megapixel front-snapper compared to Apple's 1.2 megapixels.

Size, weight & design

Apple has made the iPad Air 2 even thinner than its extremely svelte predecessor. At 6.1mm thick, the iPad Air 2 is definitely one of the thinnest tablets on the market. The Yoga Tablet 2 is significantly thicker (if you consider a millimetre to be significant) - at 7.1mm. Lenovo's tablet also has its signature battery bulge on the right hand side, which is a bit of a Marmite thing for most consumers. If you like it, you love it - if you don't, you hate it.

Under the hood

Apple has brought the beef with its new A8X processor, specially designed for the new iPad Air 2. This is meant to make the iPad Air 2 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, which wasn't a sluggish machine to begin with. The Yoga is snappy too, and both devices sport a bulky 2GB in RAM. However, we found Lenovo's tablet just a little bit jerky in some menu transitions, and the 1.86GHz Atom Z3745

Check out the full specs table below.

Apple iPad Air 2 Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 (Android / Windows) Display Screen size 9.7in 10.1in Resolution 2048x1536 1,920 x 1,200 Pixel density 264ppi 224ppi Type LCD IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8X Atom Z3745 CPU TBC Cores TBC Quad-core Clock speed TBC 1.86GHz GPU TBC Battery TBC Claimed battery time Up to 10h Up to 18h (3G) Storage and memory RAM TBC 2GB Internal storage 16 GB / 64GB / 128GB 16GB / 32GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixels 8-megapixel Video 1080p Front 1.2-megapixels 1.6-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n NFC Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No Dimensions Size 6.1mm thin (rest TBC) 255 x 183 x 7.2mm Weight 437g 619g / 629g Operating system iOS 8 Android 4.4 KitKat / Windows 8.1 Price (SIM-free) 16GB - £399 64GB - £479 128GB - £559 £279.99